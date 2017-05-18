Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 18th

1.

Legendary Seattle grunge rocker Chris Cornell, the frontman for such bands as Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, has died at the age of 52. Cornell passed away on Wednesday night, just hours after playing Detroit’s Fox Theatre with Soundgarden, which was in the middle of a national tour after reuniting in 2010. “His wife Vicky and family were shocked to learn of his sudden and unexpected passing,” a rep tells the AP. “They will be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause.” (Read more from New York Times)

2.

Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Beyonce are among the female celebrities who made Forbes’ 2017 list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. According to the publication, Oprah landed in third place alongside gas station mogul Judy Love with $2.9 billion and Beyonce came in at #46 with $350 million. Meanwhile, Taylor tied with Online Educator Lynda Weinman at #55 with $280 million. Little Caesars co-founder Marian Ilitch took the top spot with $5.1 billion. Here’s who else made the top 5:

1) Marian Ilitch (Little Caesars) – $5.1 billion

2) Diane Hendricks (roofing) – $4.9 billion

3) Judy Love (gas stations) – $2.9 billion

3) Oprah Winfrey (TV) – $2.9 billion

5) Doris Fisher (Gap) – $2.7 billion

3.

The Oakland Athletics have agreed to buy a new cellphone for a baseball fan whose device was smashed by a fly ball. Sports Illustrated reports that the team responded on Wednesday to a tweet sent by Washington State University freshman Peter Johnson, who asked for a new phone after his was on the receiving end of a two-run homer off the bat of Oakland third baseman Ryon Healy. “Don’t worry, Peter,” the team tweeted. “The A’s are buying you a new phone.” The incident took place during Tuesday’s Mariners-Athletics game in Seattle.

Don't worry, Peter. The A's are buying you a new phone. 👍 pic.twitter.com/X70DkqqVGb — #Voteland 5 x Daily (@Athletics) May 17, 2017

4.

If you’re the sort of person who’s always felt like Clue could benefit from an infusion of wisecracking old dames, you’re in luck, as there’s now a Golden Girls-themed version of the board game. The girls are all there, as are two mystery players that, as Jezebel notes, appear to be Rose’s long-term boyfriend Miles and Dorothy’s sleazy ex-husband Stan. Meanwhile, the murder weapons are hairspray, a bathrobe, a high heel, lipstick, a wicker chair, and Sophia’s purse. And the rooms are ripped wholesale from the Florida home shared by the hilarious quartet.