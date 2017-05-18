REGISTER HERE FOR THE DOUG BALDWIN FAMILY COMBINE 

Move Over Male Rompers, Bring On Detachable Denim

May 18, 2017 7:49 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: clothes, Fashion, Jeans

Clothes are getting out of control these days.

Muddy jeans, male rompers, “jeans” that are made of completely clear plastic, and now…detachable jeans?

Denim is being reinvented into the downright strange.

The latest in unconventional fashion comes from Y/Project and they’re offering a pair of detachable cut-out front jeans, which boast a set of buttons fastening the lower part of the jeans to the upper part.

Remove the lower half, and you’re left with a pair of high-cut booty shorts according Allure.

You can scoop up this convertible pair for $425.

