Country Stars Head to Family Feud

May 18, 2017 6:43 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Dolly Parton, Family Feud, Jerrod Niemann, kelly clarkson, Lee Brice

Kelly Clarkson, who has close country music ties, is slated to compete against comedian Amy Schumer on Season 3 of Celebrity Family Feud.

Kelly will play for Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Foundation, which encompasses both the Imagination Library and My People Fund according to Taste Of Country.

But Kelly’s not the only country celebrity headed to the Feud’s new season.

Lee Brice and Jerrod Niemann will face off against one another in another episode. Lee will compete on behalf of Folds of Honor, which offers scholarships for the children and spouses of veterans who are deceased or disabled, while Jerrod will play for the USO.

Watch Steve Harvey host the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud June 11 on ABC.

