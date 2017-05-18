Carrie Underwood Surprises Nashville Crowd at New Kids On The Block Show

Carrie Underwood made a surprise appearance at the New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) concert in Nashville last night (5/17), singing a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” to band members Danny Wood and Jordan Knight.

Carrie ‏tweeted after her appearance, “Um…did I just sing happy birthday to @dannywood and @jordanknight on stage with the NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK?!?! Yup!”

Um…did I just sing happy birthday to @dannywood and @jordanknight on stage with the NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK?!?! Yup! ❤️💕😎 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 18, 2017

Still got it! #NKOTB A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 17, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

Aside from her surprise onstage serenade and general fangirling over NKOTB, Carrie also ran into an old friend from her American Idol days while backstage at the Bridgestone Arena.

Underwood shared a picture of her with former Idol judge Paula Abdul, saying, “Well, look who I ran into backstage at #TheTotalPackage Tour! So cool to watch her do her thing!”

Well, look who I ran into backstage at #TheTotalPackage Tour! So cool to watch her do her thing! A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 17, 2017 at 9:33pm PDT

Underwood also shared her love for the night’s other performer, Boyz II Men, posting a video of their performance of “On Bended Knee.” She said in the caption, “And I’m instantly back in 6th grade…right @jordanvandiver ? Ha ha!”

The night also included a surprise guest appearance by Big and Rich, who caught up with NKOTB backstage.