Zac Brown Band Perform New Single “My Old Man” on TODAY

May 17, 2017 7:23 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: My Old Man, Summer Concert Series, Today Show, Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band released their new album Welcome Home on Friday, and yesterday morning they were welcomed to the set of TODAY to perform their new material as part of the morning show’s summer concert series.

“I’m always reminded how blessed we are. Every time I get to come out onstage, I kinda forget, you know,” Brown said before the band’s performance of their single “My Old Man.”

“You’re at home chasing kids around and doing things, and then you come out, and just to have all the love–I feel all the love from all of you. We love to give it back.”

