The “Guy Romper” is Here, and Country Stars Ain’t Havin’ It!

May 17, 2017 7:38 AM By DeAnna Lee
What is the “guy romper”? Well, you might be sorry you asked. It’s the latest trend for men’s fashion. The guy romper. As in a romper for men; overalls with sleeves and shorts-length bottoms… for men.

And it’s got some of our favorite country stars saying, “not only no, but hell no”!

Chase Rice started off the debate…

Then Chris Young jumped in on the fun… maybe we’ll see Chris sporting one of these????

And then Jake Owen took a stab at it…

And then somehow a Twitter troll decided to blame the WHOLE STYLE on Kelsea Ballerini… and she responded in jest.

screen shot 2017 05 17 at 7 32 10 am The Guy Romper is Here, and Country Stars Aint Havin It!

But then took a lot of heat (although we’re not exactly sure why), so Kelsea apologized and deleted her tweet.

Well that escalated quickly.

