The “Guy Romper” is Here, and Country Stars Ain’t Havin’ It!

What is the “guy romper”? Well, you might be sorry you asked. It’s the latest trend for men’s fashion. The guy romper. As in a romper for men; overalls with sleeves and shorts-length bottoms… for men.

Trends: Male Romper Set to Replace Cargo Shorts as Uniform for Beer Nerds in 2018 pic.twitter.com/p3NAHBpr4N — Breit Tank (@BreitTank) May 16, 2017

And it’s got some of our favorite country stars saying, “not only no, but hell no”!

Chase Rice started off the debate…

First dude I see wearing a "guy romper" I'm pouring a beer all over his head and flicking him in the eye. — Chase Rice (@ChaseRiceMusic) May 16, 2017

Then Chris Young jumped in on the fun… maybe we’ll see Chris sporting one of these????

And then Jake Owen took a stab at it…

I bought you one Chase https://t.co/Wxm7i7XpNR — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) May 17, 2017

And then somehow a Twitter troll decided to blame the WHOLE STYLE on Kelsea Ballerini… and she responded in jest.

But then took a lot of heat (although we’re not exactly sure why), so Kelsea apologized and deleted her tweet.

Y'all I love rompers more than or as much as I love puppies. My last tweet was a joke. Came off wrong and I apologize. #rompers4prez — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 17, 2017

Well that escalated quickly.