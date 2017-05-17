Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 17th

1.

ABC has announced spinoffs are coming for both “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Bachelor.” “Dancing with the Stars Junior” will pair celebrity kids and kids of celebrities with professional junior ballroom dancers that will be judged by a panel, an ABC press release about the series explained. This spinoff is slated for 2018 according to Entertainment Tonight.

The network also announced the new series “The Bachelor Winter Games.” It is set to feature past seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” in the show will “take competitive dating to a chilling new level.” According to ABC’s press release, the show “will reunite the all-stars at a luxurious winter resort, where they will go head-to-head in winter-themed athletic challenges, including the toughest sport of all – love.”

Live programming has clearly become a big priority for ABC. It also announced two new live musicals: “The Little Mermaid”, and one inspired by Rolling Stone magazine’s 50th anniversary.

2.

ABC and Katy Perry confirmed on Tuesday that she’s been named the first judge on the network’s American Idol reboot arriving this fall. “We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said at the network’s uprfront presentation, calling Katy the reboot’s anchor judge. Meanwhile, Perry tweeted, “So thrilled ABC is bringing back American Idol and I’m bringing it back to the music! See you at auditions!” She added in a statement, “I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true…I’m always listening to new music and love discovering diamonds in the rough.” (Read more from Rolling Stone)

Variety is reporting that former reality competition champ Carrie Underwood has “held talks with ABC” about joining the rebooted show as a judge. Adam Lambert, Kellie Pickler, and Fantasia Barrino are also reportedly under consideration for the gig, while rumors that Chris Martin and Chris Daughtry might occupy judges’ chairs are being dismissed as bogus.

3.

Congratulations are in order for Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber, who are expecting their first child. The pair has struggled with infertility since they married in June, 2015, making this baby a miracle. “We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF,” he says to PEOPLE. “I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.” He went on to say, “I’m not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby.” Amber surprised him with the news in February, the newest member of the Gilbert clan is due to arrive November 17 and will be raised outside of Jefferson, Georgia. (Read more HERE)

4.

A group of business school students hoping to “revolutionize” men’s fashion has crowdfunded a romper for men. A Kickstarter campaign for the one-piece garment, known as the RompHim, launched by Chicago-based ACED Design raised $45,067 within a day after its launch on May 15th. “Turn heads and break hearts when you take your RompHim for a spin,” the item description states. “Is it a romper specially designed for men? Sure, but it’s also so much more.” The gang behind the brand, who describe themselves as friends from business school, say they were “sitting around drinking beers” one night when they discovered that men’s fashion was missing a “stylish and fun” design that was also versatile and comfortable. Each RompHim can be purchased through the ACED Design’s Kickstarter page for $95.

What's better than rocking a #romphim on your own at the #kentuckyderby? When you and your 7 closest friends #romptogether and redefine #derbyfashion. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Heading into #coachellaweekend2 with our freshest new styles. Great for #pooltime, #festivalseason and everything in between. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

BONUS

Your childhood dreams are coming true! Well…that’s if your dreams include “Marshmallow Only” Lucky Charms! ow you can get a box of Lucky Charms. General Mills is giving away (yes, for free) 10,000 boxes of Lucky Charms marshmallow-centric cereal that is only made up of clovers, blue moons, rainbows, and all of the other marshmallow flavors. Sadly, you can’t just walk into your neighborhood store and grab a box of this magically delicious puffed sugar. You need to pick the right box of Lucky Charms to win. Specially-marked boxes will be on shelves all over the US, inside you’ll find a 14-digit code that you’ll enter at MarshmallowOnly.com. (Read more from Uproxx)