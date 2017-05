Can you imagine how talented their kids are going to be?! Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans will tie the knot somewhere in Nashville in August, and it looks like all of their dreams are coming true all at once.

Morgan Evans signed a record deal with Warner Music Nashville. To celebrate, Morgan recorded a super cool mashup of all of his label mates.

Of course, Kelsea Ballerini is proud of her man!

Couldn't be more happy or proud of this human. So patient, so humble, SO talented. Excited to ride the roller coaster with you babe. 😘 https://t.co/OUZrtjzV2p — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) May 16, 2017

We can’t wait to hear all the great music Morgan Evans will be writing and recording for fans!