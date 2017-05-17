Keith Urban Sings and Country Stars Turn Out For Preds NHL Game

Keith Urban has lived in America for almost 25, but he had a major FIRST this week!
He sang the National Anthem before Game 3 of the Anaheim Ducks vs the Nashville Predators, making it the first time he’s ever sang at a sporting event!
His lovely wife Nicole Kidman as was even there!
Nashville Predators took a 2-1 win and a 2-1 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks, and several country star were there to show their support.
Expecting parents Jason Aldean & his wife Brittany, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Kip Moore, Kelly Clarkson, and of course Carrie Underwood were just a few posting pics of their hockey outing.