Keith Urban Sings and Country Stars Turn Out For Preds NHL Game

Keith Urban has lived in America for almost 25, but he had a major FIRST this week!

He sang the National Anthem before Game 3 of the Anaheim Ducks vs the Nashville Predators, making it the first time he’s ever sang at a sporting event!

His lovely wife Nicole Kidman as was even there!

Nashville Predators took a 2-1 win and a 2-1 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks, and several country star were there to show their support.

Expecting parents Jason Aldean & his wife Brittany, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Chase Rice, Kip Moore, Kelly Clarkson, and of course Carrie Underwood were just a few posting pics of their hockey outing.

Name That Tune: Arena Organ Addition… You know you you've made it when! #TheFighter @keithurban A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 16, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

Yes!!! Pardon our craziness but we just won, won, won!!! @predsnhl A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 16, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

Little sick, resting my voice. but cass and I got our three best players (cheerers) with us tonight to do all the … https://t.co/afv9Gyu2Or pic.twitter.com/d9gnbDHrtA — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) May 17, 2017