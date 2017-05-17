Carrie Underwood in Talks to Join ‘American Idol’ as Judge

Katy Perry has officially joined ABC’s reboot of ‘American Idol’ as a judge, but they’re still looking for more superstar celebs to join the panel.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said in a statement.

“I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

Sources tell US Weekly, “They wanted a panel of all ex contestants. Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson were all on their wish list.” But Idol’s rival show ‘The Voice’, has already landed two of those alums, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, who will be joining the NBC hit reality competition over the next two seasons.

That makes Underwood more likely to be their next target for the second anchor judge spot.

Variety is reporting that the former reality competition champ has “held talks with ABC” about joining the rebooted show as a judge.

Adam Lambert, Kellie Pickler, and Fantasia Barrino are also reportedly under consideration for the gig, while rumors that Chris Martin and Chris Daughtry might occupy judges’ chairs are being dismissed as bogus.