Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 16th

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III are among the options for a backup quarterback to Russell Wilson. Carroll said the team is looking at everybody considering Kapernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and is currently a free agent. Second-year player Trevonne Boykin is the current backup, but he has run into some legal trouble this offseason. (Read more from KING 5 and CBS Seattle)

Walt Disney CEO Bog Iger revealed Monday that hackers claim to have access to a Disney movie and are demanding a ransom. Iger didn’t disclose the name of the film, but said Disney isn’t paying. The company — which is working with federal investigators — is now waiting to see if the hackers makes good on the threat and release the movie (which is likely Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, opening this Friday). The Disney chief said the hackers demanded that a huge sum be paid on Bitcoin. They are threatening to release five minutes of the film the first time and then in 20-minute chunks until their demands are met. (Read more from CNBC)

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins and his fiance Lauren Bushnell have split. The now ex-couple, who originally met on Season 20 of The Bachelor, announced on Monday that they are calling off their engagement. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.” (Read more from PEOPLE)

A pizza delivery man in Delaware got an order from an unusual address: a stalled Amtrak train from New York on its way to Washington. Passenger Mitchell Katz posted a video of delivery man Jim Leary walking up to the train Sunday evening as it sat on the tracks. People on board were getting restless after being left without access to food or water during the long delay and eventually some passengers came up with the idea of ordering a pizza, Katz said. Leary, a driver for Dom’s Pizza in Newport, Delaware, cut through a backyard, navigated a steep embankment and jumped over a water-filled ditch all while balancing the two pies in order to make the delivery. The 46-year-old Leary was rewarded with a cheering crowd of passengers and a total of $32 in tips. “I do whatever it takes,” he said. (Read more from Huffington Post)