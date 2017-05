Did you know when Luke Combs moved to Nashville, he didn’t have a back up plan. He used money he had made from selling his own music to get started. Look how it worked out!

Congratulations Luke Combs! This number one is so deserved, and we can’t get your song “Hurricane” out of our heads!

Plus the timing couldn’t be more perfect! Luke’s debut album “This One’s For You” hits stores June 2nd! And just think, this fun ride is just getting started for you Luke! It’s all up from here!