George Strait Launches Line Of Tequila

George Strait is dabbling in a new business.

The King of Country is now a co-investor in a new tequila brand called Codigo 1530 according to Taste of Country.

George recently held an event at Nashville’s historic Studio A for Martina McBride, Kix Brooks, Chase Rice and other celebrity attendees to try out the new product.

But the new tequila venture won’t keep Strait away from country music for too long.

“It’s just something that’s been fun for me,” George said at the event. “I was looking for something to have another career at. I’m plenty busy doing what I do, but it’s a fun thing for us.”

Codigo 1530, which features five impressions of Blanco, Rosa, Reposado, Anejo and Origen, has so far only been launched in Nashville.