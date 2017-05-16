FGL Teaming Up With John Legend AND Casting Look-Alikes For New Video

When Florida Georgia Line hits the stage at the upcoming 2017 Billboard Music Awards, they’ll be performing a one-of-a-kind collaboration with John Legend.

Can’t wait to perform H.O.L.Y. with @johnlegend at the @bbmas! This is going to be epic! 💥Tune in May 21st at 8/7c on ABC. #BBMAs @billboard A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on May 12, 2017 at 9:08am PDT

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will join forces with Legend at the show to perform FGL’s hit “H.O.L.Y.”, as well as John’s “Surefire.”

The star-studded lineup also includes Sam Hunt, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and more according to Taste Of Country.

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are among the other country stars nominated at the annual awards.

The Billboard Music Awards airs live from Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8 PM ET.

FGL is also searching for look-a-likes to appear in their next music video.

They have put out a nationwide casting call for doubles who can match their signature look circa 2012, which will be featured in an upcoming flashback video.

To try out, would-be doppelgangers can visit the special casting website and submit photos and/or videos to prove they’re twin material.