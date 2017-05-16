Get outside with your family this June! Register for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine here!

FGL Teaming Up With John Legend AND Casting Look-Alikes For New Video

May 16, 2017 7:20 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Billboard Music Awards, Casting Call, Florida Geogia Line, music video, Sam Hunt

When Florida Georgia Line hits the stage at the upcoming 2017 Billboard Music Awards, they’ll be performing a one-of-a-kind collaboration with John Legend.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard will join forces with Legend at the show to perform FGL’s hit “H.O.L.Y.”, as well as John’s “Surefire.”

The star-studded lineup also includes Sam Hunt, The Chainsmokers, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and more according to Taste Of Country.

Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban are among the other country stars nominated at the annual awards.

The Billboard Music Awards airs live from Las Vegas on Sunday, May 21 at 8 PM ET.

FGL is also searching for look-a-likes to appear in their next music video.

They have put out a nationwide casting call for doubles who can match their signature look circa 2012, which will be featured in an upcoming flashback video.

To try out, would-be doppelgangers can visit the special casting website and submit photos and/or videos to prove they’re twin material.

Calling all Tyler and BK look-a-likes circa 2012! Head over to smarturl.it/fglvid to submit for our next music video.

A post shared by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on

