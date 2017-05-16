Get outside with your family this June! Register for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine here!

Brantley Gilbert and Wife Expecting First Child Together

May 16, 2017 9:30 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Baby, Brantley Gilbert, Family, fertility, wife

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber are expecting their first child together after a long fertility struggle.

Gilbert told PEOPLE exclusively, “I’m not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby.”

He went on to say the pregnancy was a joyful surprise after trying for a baby almost since they married in June 2015.

“We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF,” he says. “I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.”

And then, in February, just before Gilbert was to take the stage for a show in Louisville, Amber surprised him on his bus.

“She handed me a box and there were three pregnancy tests in there and all of them were positive,” Gilbert says.

“I think I stared at it for at least two minutes without saying anything because I was literally in shock. We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many, many prayers.”

The baby is due Nov. 17th and they’ll find out the sex at a gender reveal party in two weeks!

Congratulations to the very happy couple!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live