Brantley Gilbert and Wife Expecting First Child Together

Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber are expecting their first child together after a long fertility struggle.

Gilbert told PEOPLE exclusively, “I’m not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby.”

He went on to say the pregnancy was a joyful surprise after trying for a baby almost since they married in June 2015.

“We’d been to see a fertility specialist, and two different folks that told me it would be close to a miracle if it happened without IVF,” he says. “I’m not much of a quitter, but I was really, really frustrated.”

And then, in February, just before Gilbert was to take the stage for a show in Louisville, Amber surprised him on his bus.

“She handed me a box and there were three pregnancy tests in there and all of them were positive,” Gilbert says.

“I think I stared at it for at least two minutes without saying anything because I was literally in shock. We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many, many prayers.”

The baby is due Nov. 17th and they’ll find out the sex at a gender reveal party in two weeks!

Congratulations to the very happy couple!