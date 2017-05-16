Get outside with your family this June! Register for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine here!

ABC Not Moving Forward With Reba Series

May 16, 2017 6:56 AM By Kat on KMPS
ABC has decided not to move forward with Reba’s new television drama Red Blooded, according to Deadline.

But while the show’s pilot won’t see the light of day on ABC, there are still rumors that the series is being shopped around to different networks such as Lifetime or CMT.

But while McEntire would be right at home on CMT, the storyline might be a bit off-brand as CMT has been focusing on music-driven projects.

In the show, Reba was set to play a small-town Kentucky sheriff who finds her views challenged when a young FBI agent who comes to town to help with an investigation.

