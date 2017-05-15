Get outside with your family this June! Register for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine here!

WATCH: Kane Brown Releases “What Ifs” Video Featuring Lauren Alaina

May 15, 2017 7:26 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, music video, What Ifs

Kane Brown has released the official music video for his song “What Ifs,” which also stars the track’s featured vocalist Lauren Alaina.

Released over the weekend, the visual finds Brown walking through a forest and finding a spot on a rocky overlook near the North California coastline while singing about all the what ifs involved in a relationship.

Meanwhile, Alaina does her own exploring in a wooded forest while singing some similar sentiments.

The real-life friends and former middle school classmates eventually meet near the water (looking AMAZING) and sing the emotional lyrics face-to-face.

“What Ifs” is included on Brown’s #1 self-titled album which remains country’s best-selling new-artist debut of the past 2 ½ years according to a press release.

