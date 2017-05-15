Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 15th

1.

The Seattle Thunderbirds beat Regina 4-3 in overtime in Game 6 to win the Western Hockey League Championship. Alexander True scored the game-winning goal at 12:36 of overtime. The Championship is the first in team history. The T-Birds came back from a two-goal deficit with less than six minutes to go to force overtime. Mathew Barzal was named the Most Valuable Player of the playoffs. Barzal had seven goals and 18 assists in 16 postseason games. (Read more from KING 5)

Paul McCartney confirmed that he will appear in the upcoming Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales with a short tweet on Saturday. “#PiratesLife,” he wrote, alongside a character photo of himself dressed in full pirate garb, including a dreadlocked beard and eye makeup. While there’s no word yet on which swashbuckling character McCartney will play, or how large his role will be, he’s currently listed as “Jail Guard 2” on IMDB. His addition to the cast makes him the second rock and roll legend to join the franchise. The Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards appeared in two “Pirates” flicks as Captain Jack Sparrow’s father, Captain Teague. The latest installment in the franchise is due out in theaters May 26th. (Read more from Rolling Stone)



Katy Perry is reportedly in talks to become a judge on ABC’s upcoming revival of American Idol, and sources tell TMZ she’s “very interested” in taking a spot on the show. Perry served as a guest judge during the reality competition’s ninth season on Fox in 2010, as well as on the U.K. version of The X Factor. She was later offered a permanent spot at the Idol judges’ table in 2012, but declined the offer. The new report comes following announcements this past week that Idol alums Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson had signed on to serve as coaches for Season 12 of NBC’s singing competition, The Voice. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest is said to being looked at to return to the revival.

Will Ferrell belted out Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” at the end of his commencement address at the University of Southern California on Friday. “Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose,” he told students. “If you do have a moment where you feel a little down, just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me, literally picture my face, singing this song gently into your ear.” He went on to deliver a pretty okay version of the song. Ferrell, who graduated from USC in 1990, also received an honorary doctorate at the graduation ceremony and thanked the university for the honor. “I’ve already instructed my wife and children that, from this point on, they have to address me as Dr. Ferrell,” he joked. (Read more from Buzzfeed)

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017 after beating out 51 other women during Sunday night’s competition. McCullough is a nuclear scientist at the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission. E! News reports that 25-year-old McCullough became the second consecutive Miss D.C. to take home the title after wowing the judges with her beauty, bikini, talents, and intelligence. Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould was the second runner-up and Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg was runner-up for the title. Dancing With the Stars‘ Julianne Hough and Terrence J hosted the competition that featured dance numbers by the 51 competitors, as well as performances from Pitbull and country star Brett Eldredge.