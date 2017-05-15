MUST SEE PICS: Thomas Rhett and Wife Welcome Adopted Child Home

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren have finally welcomed their adopted daughter home from Africa, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

The couple shared the happy news on social media Friday (5/12), revealing that the precious girl’s name is Willa Gray Akins.

Thomas and Lauren brought Willa Gray home from Uganda, where the couple has been making frequent trips to over the last year to visit her.

The exciting day comes as the expectant couple is also waiting for Willa Gray’s little sister to arrive in early August.

Thomas wrote on Instagram, “Everyone meet Willa Gray Akins! I can’t believe our daughter is finally home. We have been in this adoption process for what seems like forever and are just so filled with joy that we are all finally home together! Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl. The Lord blessed us with the most amazing little girl we could have ever dreamed of and we can’t wait to watch her grow up!”

Lauren wrote on Instagram, “YALL Our baby girl is hommmmeeeeee. Thank you Jesus for bringing our family together on the same continent finally 🙂 little cutie Willa Gray Akins came home yesterday after completely stealing our hearts in Uganda over a year ago & we’re sooooo happy we just can’t stand it.”