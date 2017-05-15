Get outside with your family this June! Register for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine here!

Loretta Lynn Leaves Hospital Following Stroke

May 15, 2017 4:19 PM
Filed Under: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn has left the hospital and checked into rehabilitation.

The 85-year-old country music icon was hospitalized on May 5 after suffering a stroke.

“Loretta thanks everyone for their prayers love and support,” reads a tweet from Lynn’s official account. “She has moved to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great!”

Excellent news.

