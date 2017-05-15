Get outside with your family this June! Register for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine here!

Dan and Shay’s Dan Smyers Gets Hitched

May 15, 2017 6:02 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Abby Law, Dan Smyers, Dan+Shay, marriage, Wedding

Dan and Shay‘s Dan Smyers married longtime girlfriend Abby Law on Saturday. According to People, the couple tied the knot at sunset in Nashville surrounded by family and friends. The wedding party consisted of furbabies Chief, Joy, and foster-turned-adoptee Ghost, dressed in tuxes and a coordinating dress.

“They are the most important bridesmaid and groomsmen,” Smyers joked to PEOPLE while exclusively debuting his and Law’s engagement photos in March.

“It’ll be awesome to have all of our friends and family together in Nashville — a lot of them have never been here,” Smyers said. “We built our love story in Nashville and it’ll be cool to get everybody there to see where it all began for us.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

SIGN UP!
VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere

Listen Live