Dan and Shay’s Dan Smyers Gets Hitched

Dan and Shay‘s Dan Smyers married longtime girlfriend Abby Law on Saturday. According to People, the couple tied the knot at sunset in Nashville surrounded by family and friends. The wedding party consisted of furbabies Chief, Joy, and foster-turned-adoptee Ghost, dressed in tuxes and a coordinating dress.

“They are the most important bridesmaid and groomsmen,” Smyers joked to PEOPLE while exclusively debuting his and Law’s engagement photos in March.

“It’ll be awesome to have all of our friends and family together in Nashville — a lot of them have never been here,” Smyers said. “We built our love story in Nashville and it’ll be cool to get everybody there to see where it all began for us.”

Congrats to the happy couple!