Brett Eldredge Debuted New Music “The Long Way” on Miss USA

Brett Eldredge did not get to spend Mother’s Day with dear ol’ Mom. Rather he was surrounded by some of the most beautiful ladies in America at the Miss USA Pageant! #ToughJobBrett

Brett Edlredge debuted a new song on Miss USA called “The Long Way”. He also looked fine in a tux!

Miss USA loves you, @BrettEldredge. And to our Top 10? You're the queens with the silver crowns. #MissUSA pic.twitter.com/n0KAhOoNFh — Miss USA (@MissUSA) May 15, 2017

Brett did miss out on Mother’s Day, but at least he got to fly in a private plane to Vegas! So fancy!

Headed to Vegas to sing on @MissUSA…got these clowns along with me pic.twitter.com/Ovl1ketuqd — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 14, 2017

Before Brett’s performance he chose the perfect Mother’s Day song for warm ups…

A backstage song for Mama…I love ya mom…@BoyzIIMen pic.twitter.com/WFVTF4DY4A — Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) May 15, 2017

And how about the lovely lady who was crowned Miss USA? She’s a scientist for the United States government. Meet Kara McCoullough!