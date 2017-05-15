Brett Eldredge Debuted New Music “The Long Way” on Miss USA

Brett Eldredge did not get to spend Mother’s Day with dear ol’ Mom. Rather he was surrounded by some of the most beautiful ladies in America at the Miss USA Pageant! #ToughJobBrett
Brett Edlredge debuted a new song on Miss USA called “The Long Way”. He also looked fine in a tux!
Brett did miss out on Mother’s Day, but at least he got to fly in a private plane to Vegas! So fancy!
Before Brett’s performance he chose the perfect Mother’s Day song for warm ups…
And how about the lovely lady who was crowned Miss USA? She’s a scientist for the United States government. Meet Kara McCoullough!