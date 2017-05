This disguises on Undercover Boss are so good, they can fool almost anyone! Darius Rucker’s appearance on the show is no exception.

Darius will be on Friday’s special episode of “Celebrity Boss” and we gotta say — We don’t recognize him AT ALL!

Let the transformation begin. Here's a sneak peek at Friday's #CelebrityBoss with country music superstar @DariusRucker​. pic.twitter.com/0U2I8WeTJc — Undercover Boss (@undercover_cbs) May 10, 2017

Undercover Boss takes us behind the scenes for tonight’s episode.