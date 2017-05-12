Tag Your Way Into TIM & FAITH All Week!

Get outside with your family this June! Register for the Doug Baldwin Family Combine here!

May 12, 2017 5:00 PM
We always have so much fun playing New Country @ 94.1 Ticket Tag with you, we’re gonna do it again! But this time we’re playing for 2 weeks – because we can’t stand the thought of you missing out on seeing TIM & FAITH when they come to the Tacoma Dome on May 27th!

To snag your FREE tickets, listen weekdays from 7:15am-2:15 pm for the Ticket Tag cue to call (at :15 past every hour) and be caller 15 @ 1-800-464-9436. The first caller every morning with Seth and Kat will automatically WIN a pair of tickets… after that, you just need to provide the first name of the most recent winner to score YOUR tix to the show!

 

