Catchin’ the Friday Feels with Cole Swindell’s “Flatliner” Line Dance

May 12, 2017 7:38 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Boot Boogie Babes, Cole Swindell, DeAnna Lee, deanna lee dance, Dierks Bentley, Flatliner, line dance

Nothin’ says Friday like putting on your favorite cowboy boots and heading out for a boot stompin’ good time with your friends! We love country music, and we like it when they play it loud! We also love it when there’s a dance floor!

Check out this hot new line dance to Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley’s “Flatliner”! DeAnna Lee, the midday host here at 941 KMPS, choreographed this dance and taught it to the Boot Boogie Babes. They’ll show you how it goes!

C’mon let’s Kick Your Boots Up…it’s Friday!

