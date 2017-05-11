WATCH: “Mom Crush” Takes Hilarious Mother’s Day Spin on Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush”

This parody of the Little Big Town hit “Girl Crush” will relate to mothers everywhere!

“Mom Crush” was written and recorded by gospel vocalist Amy Perry according to Country Rebel, and the song was inspired by moms who might get overwhelmed looking at social media and feeling inadequate when they compare themselves to other “perfect” mommies with their “perfect” families.

You know those moms who always look perfect… and their meals are perfect… and their kids are perfect… and their husbands are perfect… and their house is perfect… (you see where I’m going?)

But the end realization of the video is that the so-called “perfect mom” isn’t perfect at all.

So don’t get down on yourself mommas everywhere, we love every single thing you do!

They also added “We all want to be perfect and we’re all doing the best we can, and I hope this video shows a little of that. We are all in this together. And we need each other, because momming is HARD!”

