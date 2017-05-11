Thomas Rhett Shares Behind-the-Scenes Clip From “Craving You” Video

Fans of Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris’ video for their hit single “Craving You” can now get a sneak peek at what it was really like on the set of the action-packed music video.

On Monday, Rhett shared a 10-minute featurette offering a detailed look at what went into the making of the video, which was shot in and around Nashville.

See the EPIC video HERE!

Morris reveals that her favorite scene to shoot was her bank-robbery storyline.

Meanwhile, Rhett loved the more emotional scenes he shot with his real-life pregnant wife, Lauren.

As for the epic fight scene, Rhett got a little help from a professional stunt actor whose credits include ‘The Fate of the Furious’, ‘Captain America’ and other blockbuster films according to Taste Of Country.