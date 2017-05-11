Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 11th

1.

I guess we all need to stop smiling in photos. According to a new study out of Canada, when you smile in a photo, it makes you look OLD. The researchers found that when someone smiled in a picture, it made them look an average of two years older than they were. Why? The researchers say it’s because when you’re smiling, it really accentuates any wrinkles in your face. Want to look younger in photos? The researchers found that when people made a surprised face, it knocked at least two years off their age because it smooths out all of your wrinkles. The good news? Another study found that people who smile are viewed as funnier, more spontaneous, and more authentic than their more stone-faced counterparts. (Read more from Yahoo)

2.

ABC reportedly wants former American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson to be a judge on the rebooted series when it returns next year. Sources tell TMZ she’s interested, and her team is already trying to clear her schedule to film auditions. The 35-year-old Texas native rose to fame in 2002 after winning the first season of the music competition, which landed her a record deal with RCA Records. ABC announced plans on Tuesday to revive American Idol, only a year after the show aired its 15th and last season on Fox. The show was at its peak in the early 2000s and jump started the careers of singers like Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Hudson. ABC is reportedly considering a once a week format where results from voting will be announced the following week. It’s still unclear if host Ryan Seacrest will return, but the possibility is already not sitting well with his new Live co-host, Kelly Ripa. (Read more from Page Six)

3.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has called running for president “a real possibility” after giving the idea some thought. “A year ago, it started coming up more and more,” Johnson told GQ, addressing a Washington Post op-ed suggesting he would have been a viable candidate last year. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant–‘We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!’” He then added, “I think that it’s a real possibility.” However, Johnson has a full calendar until at least 2019. He’s starring in Jumanji, Rampage, Fighting With My Family and San Andreas 2, along with producing projects like Take My Wife and Not Without Hope.

4.

Soft-drink fans may want to be on the lookout for a new, cinnamon-flavored Pepsi product called “Fire.” A Pepsi rep confirmed that Pepsi Fire is now a thing–although for now, it’s only available in select 7-Eleven stores in Michigan as a Slurpee flavor. According to social-media users who have tried the drink, it’s not great. “Four thumbs down,” one wrote on Instagram, while another simply wrote, “Gross.” Meanwhile, Grub Street reports that cans of Pepsi Fire in regular, non-Slurpee form have been spotted in countries like Mexico and Singapore, with rumors circling that they may soon debut in the U.S.