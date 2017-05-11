Miranda Lambert Gets In The Movie Business

May 11, 2017 6:56 AM By Kat on KMPS
Country music star Miranda Lambert recently signed on as the executive music producer for the upcoming film, ‘Something in the Water’.

The comedy follows a group of women who challenge their significant others to a fishing competition.

In her role, Lambert will choose the movie’s music and even contribute an original track for the soundtrack, according to Rolling Stone.

The film is directed by Trey Fanjoy, who has been the music-video director for many of Lambert’s hit songs. YouTube star Grace Helbig will hold the movie’s leading role.

Filming begins in Nashville later in 2017.

