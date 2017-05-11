Kane Brown Teasing Fans with “What Ifs” Video Sneak Peek

We’re already straight jammin’ to Kane Brown’s red hot summer hit “What Ifs”! Now Kane’s teasing fans with a sneak peek of the video!

“What Ifs” will release Friday on Amazon, and then be available EVERYWHERE midday Saturday!

Kane Brown shared a sneak peek at the music video for “What Ifs,” a song with fellow former classmate & country star, Lauren Alaina.

Lauren gushed about shooting the video when we saw her at the ACMs, saying it was the most beautiful place she’s ever been.

Teaser video for what ifs🔥 premiering Friday afternoon on amazon and after 24 hours goes up everywhere!! pic.twitter.com/rtwsQjjKgX — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) May 11, 2017

Oooooh and we’ve got a sneak peek of a new Kane Brown song… Get it Kane!