Kane Brown Teasing Fans with “What Ifs” Video Sneak Peek

May 11, 2017 7:48 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Video, what if

We’re already straight jammin’ to Kane Brown’s red hot summer hit “What Ifs”! Now Kane’s teasing fans with a sneak peek of the video!

“What Ifs” will release Friday on Amazon, and then be available EVERYWHERE midday Saturday!

Kane Brown shared a sneak peek at the music video for “What Ifs,” a song with fellow former classmate & country star, Lauren Alaina.

Lauren gushed about shooting the video when we saw her at the ACMs, saying it was the most beautiful place she’s ever been.

Oooooh and we’ve got a sneak peek of a new Kane Brown song… Get it Kane!

