Florida Georgia Line Opening A Restaurant in Nashville

Florida Georgia Line will open a four-story restaurant entertainment complex next month in Nashville.

Opening in early summer 2017 in partnership with LRC Group, FGL House will welcome guests inside the hit-making duo’s anything-goes world, four levels of good times and vibey tunes designed to make each visitor a part of the FGL tribe.

Each level of the 22,000 sq.-ft. venue will feature a different vibe and the menus will feature a little bit of everything, including cocktails made with their Old Camp whiskey, gluten-free flatbreads, burgers, sandwiches, steak and fish — plus the exact same salads the band’s chef makes them on the road.

The rooftop will feature an “all-day and all-night party” with views of Music City and a huge dance floor and stage.

For a more relaxed environment, people can get a cocktail in the basement-level lounge.

The first floor will feature a massive wall that will showcase the latest videos from the band on a loop as well as other country stars and popular sporting events.

Brian Kelley tells PEOPLE, “What excites Tyler and I the most is always staying creative. We love seeing what fresh things we can come up with to take our music to a new level and turn our dreams into reality.”

Tyler Hubbard adds, “We want FGL House to be just as welcoming, fun and entertaining for our guests as if they were coming out to one of our shows – nothing but good food, good drinks and good times! We can’t wait for opening day to get here!”