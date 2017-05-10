WATCH: Chris Pratt Shares His Embarrassing Tim McGraw Story

You wouldn’t think A-list movie star & Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt would have an issue getting star-stuck around his idols, but it happens to everyone, even him.

While stopping by Late Night With Seth Meyers (May 3), he talked about being a huge country music fan and the time he ran into Tim McGraw at the Oscars according to Taste Of Country.

Maybe he was nervous (okay, he WAS nervous), and maybe Tim was just as star-struck about meeting Star-Lord from Guardians of The Galaxy, but let’s just say it didn’t got as Pratt hoped.

Watch the video above to find out how it all went down.

Perhaps Pratt will get a chance to redeem himself while McGraw and Hill are on their 2017 Soul2Soul Tour, or at another awards show. All we know is we love how awkwardly funny this run-in was!