Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 10th

1.

Nabisco is going all-out to make all kinds of Oreos. On Monday, the cookie company confirmed that it’s unveiling two new flavors of Oreos in select stores across the U.S.: A waffles and syrup flavor, available exclusively at Albertsons, and a summertime-only “Firework” flavor that features Pop Rocks in the sandwich creme. But wait, there’s more! The company has also rolled out a contest for the next great flavor of Oreos, with a $500,000 prize going to the winner. You can submit ideas through July 14 on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags “#Contest” and “#MyOreoCreation.” Some flavors that have already been submitted for consideration include Chocolate Mousse, Hazelnut Coffee and Cheesecake.

2.

A Nevada teen who tweeted at Wendy’s asking for free chicken nuggets now has the most retweeted post of all time. According to the Associated Press, Carter Wilkerson’s plea on Twitter has been retweeted more than 3.5 million times after he asked the fast food chain how many retweets he’d need to get free nuggets for a year. While he didn’t reach the “18 million” retweets Wendy’s requested, he has surpassed Ellen Degeneres’ viral tweet from the 2014 Oscars. “Hey @TheEllenShow sorry about that…,” Wilkerson tweeted after setting a new record. Meanwhile, Wendy’s announced that Wilkerson has earned the nuggets despite not hitting the impossible retweet mark. The chain also donated $100,000 to its Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption in celebration of Wilkerson’s feat.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

3.

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller is going to prison. She was sentenced on Tuesday in a federal court in Pittsburgh to one year and a day behind bars for fraud. She’s also being fined $160,000, and will be under supervision for two years following her release from a Los Angeles-area prison. Miller was in tears as the judge read her sentence. She was first indicted in October 2015 for hiding income from “Dance Moms,” as she was going through a bankruptcy proceeding that began in 2010. Miller was accused of concealing more than $755,000 she earned from her TV shows, merchandise, and dance lessons at her Los Angeles studio. Some money was hidden in a secret bank account, while part of her salary from “Dance Moms” was diverted to her mother in an effort to avoid its inclusion in her bankruptcy case. (Read more from Entertainment Tonight)

4.

On the heels of pickle soda, frozen pickle pops are also on the rise, and getting easier to find: A company out of Wisconsin, Van Holten’s, will be selling its push-up style Pickle-Ice pops in Wal-Mart stores starting in July, and the pops are already available on Amazon, and at select retailers around the country. Van Holten’s Pickle-Ice is enhanced with electrolytes as well as turmeric, for its anti-inflammatory benefits making it popular among athletes. The pops will be in Wal-Mart stores by mid-July for about $2.99 per eight pack. (Read more from TODAY)