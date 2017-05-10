Granger Smith Teases His New Single,”Happens Like That”

Granger Smith took to YouTube today to announce that he’s got a new single coming out called “Happens Like That.”

The new single comes out May 19 & it will be the first single off of a new album he’s been working on.

He also tells Billboard about that forthcoming album, “The approach to this entire new album is very unique from the way I’ve worked in the past…Bringing writer friends out on tour has allowed the creativity to be so relaxed and free.”

He adds, “That’s exactly how ‘Happens Like That’ was penned, sitting on the bus in a parking lot in Tacoma, Washington, watching fans file into the show. I can’t get more connected than that.”

