Fans Help Young Girl Meet Her Idol, Thomas Rhett

May 10, 2017 8:12 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Canada, Concert, Star Of The Show, Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett made one young fan’s dream come true during his recent show in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Brooklynn Kelley, who suffers from Alopecia, held up a sign during his concert that said, “Make me the star of your show!”.

Thanks to the fans sitting around her who lit up their phones to bring attention to the young fan, Brooklynn got Thomas’ attention, and he invited her to join him onstage for “Star of the Show.”

Once on stage, she even got a hug and took several photos with Rhett.

Her mother, Cheryl, tells Global Edmonton News, “She talks about him constantly. So, to go onstage with him, that was something she’ll never be able to forget, and it’ll be with her forever. He just made her feel so special.”

