Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 9th

1.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” actor & Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt is helping a Wenatchee teen raise money for Seattle Children’s Hospital. Pratt has teamed up with 14-year-old Makenna Schwab, a Seattle Children’s patient with Larsen Syndrome according to KOMO News. Every $10 donated to their fundraiser is an entry to win a trip for four to hang out with Chris Pratt on the set of the Jurassic World sequel in Hawaii. It also includes flights, a hotel stay, and a sneak peak of the film while on set. In just five days, the pair has passed $200,000, and all proceeds benefit the orthopedics department at Seattle Children’s.
Wanna come visit me on the set of the #jurassicworld sequel? In HAWAII!?!? The answer is, "YES!" Of course you do! Click the link in my bio. $10 for a chance to enter and every dollar goes towards an amazing cause!!!!!! Click the link to learn more about the contest and the amazing charity your $10 will benefit! Enter as many times as you want. And I'll see you in Hawaii!!! By the way I'm going to bug you I'll until you do this so you might as well just do it now. With love!!! -Chris https://www.crowdrise.com/jurassicworld
2.
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child together. “SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” Kerr captioned a photo herself in a “Baby Mama” shirt and sitting next to Aldean, who sports a matching “Baby Daddy” tee and touches her baby bump. “This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep. This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears…The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!” Aldean, who has two daughters from his previous marriage, also shared a similar post on his own account. (Read more HERE)
3.
Ryan Seacrest addressed rumors that he’ll host ABC’s revival of American Idol reboot during yesterday’s episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan. In response to reports that the famously-busy TV personality might pull double-duty as star of the singing competition series, Seacrest’s cohost Kelly Ripa voiced her full support. “I think this has to happen,” she said. “I went into seclusion when American Idol was canceled. Are you going to host it? Please tell me yes.” Despite Ripa’s enthusiasm, Seacrest isn’t sure he is ready to juggle his new gig on Live with more potential duties on Idol. “No, I don’t know about that part yet,” Seacrest admitted. “We haven’t gotten that far. This was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back.” (Read more from US Weekly)
4.
Over the weekend, a Facebook post from an account that appeared to belong to David Schwimmer went viral after it promised a Friends reunion in 2018. But upon closer inspection, the account, registered to “David Schwimer,” was proven to be fake. (Note the missing “m.”) As Buzzfeed notes, the post is the only one ever to appear on that account, and it went up on the 10th anniversary of the airing of the hit sitcom’s final episode.