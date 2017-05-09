Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 9th

1.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” actor & Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt is helping a Wenatchee teen raise money for Seattle Children’s Hospital. Pratt has teamed up with 14-year-old Makenna Schwab, a Seattle Children’s patient with Larsen Syndrome according to KOMO News. Every $10 donated to their fundraiser is an entry to win a trip for four to hang out with Chris Pratt on the set of the Jurassic World sequel in Hawaii. It also includes flights, a hotel stay, and a sneak peak of the film while on set. In just five days, the pair has passed $200,000, and all proceeds benefit the orthopedics department at Seattle Children’s.

2.

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child together. “SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!” Kerr captioned a photo herself in a “Baby Mama” shirt and sitting next to Aldean, who sports a matching “Baby Daddy” tee and touches her baby bump. “This was the hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep. This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears…The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!” Aldean, who has two daughters from his previous marriage, also shared a similar post on his own account. (Read more HERE)

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

3.

Ryan Seacrest addressed rumors that he’ll host ABC’s revival of American Idol reboot during yesterday’s episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan. In response to reports that the famously-busy TV personality might pull double-duty as star of the singing competition series, Seacrest’s cohost Kelly Ripa voiced her full support. “I think this has to happen,” she said. “I went into seclusion when American Idol was canceled. Are you going to host it? Please tell me yes.” Despite Ripa’s enthusiasm, Seacrest isn’t sure he is ready to juggle his new gig on Live with more potential duties on Idol. “No, I don’t know about that part yet,” Seacrest admitted. “We haven’t gotten that far. This was news to me last week. I had said at the end of the series, ‘Goodbye for now,’ hoping somewhere it would come back.” (Read more from US Weekly)

4.

Over the weekend, a Facebook post from an account that appeared to belong to David Schwimmer went viral after it promised a Friends reunion in 2018. But upon closer inspection, the account, registered to “David Schwimer,” was proven to be fake. (Note the missing “m.”) As Buzzfeed notes, the post is the only one ever to appear on that account, and it went up on the 10th anniversary of the airing of the hit sitcom’s final episode.