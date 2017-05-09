Darius Rucker Looks for New Talent on ‘Undercover Boss’

May 9, 2017 6:48 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Darius Rucker, Undercover Boss

Darius Rucker will go undercover to find new talent in an upcoming episode of Undercover Boss.

“I’ve been in the music business for a long time, and this is an experience I will never forget,” Rucker says in a press release about joining the show according to One Country.

“Our industry is all about cultivating and sharing great music, so having the opportunity to go undercover and authentically participate in an artist’s early days was just incredible.”

Rucker’s episode will find him running an open mic night, working as a roadie and strolling along the famous Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, in search of street performers while in disguise.

His episode airs this Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

