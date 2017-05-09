Dan and Shay Surprise A Bride By Crashing Her Wedding

Dan + Shay made a fan’s big day even more special when they surprised her at her wedding!

With the help of some friends/co-conspirators, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were able to crash the wedding of Madeline Roberts and Brandon Bateman on Saturday (May 6) in Florida according to Taste of Country.

Madeline — who called herself their “biggest fan” — was beyond excited when they showed up during the reception.

Dan+Shay sang while the couple shared their first dance to “From the Ground Up”, followed by a cover of Taylor Swift‘s “You Belong With Me” and the country duo’s latest single “How Not To.”

Several of the couple’s friends shared videos on Facebook of the duo’s surprise appearance and performances.

It’s safe to say this will DEFINITELY be a day Madeline and Brandon will never forget! Congrats to the happy couple!