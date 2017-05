This is not a drill!

Brett Eldredge has a new album on the way!

Don’t believe me? I have proof straight from his Facebook!

He also recently gave fans a sneak-peak at one of he new songs that may or may not be on the album.

Eldredge performed one verse of Train’s hit “Drops of Jupiter,” then launched into his new unreleased song, “Castaway.”

Now, continue to go about your business until we learn more about Brett’s new album! WE CAN’T WAIT!