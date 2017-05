It’s down to the Top 10 on The Voice, and we finally served up some Blake Shelton on the show! Blake took the stage to perform his latest hit “Every Time I Hear That Song”.

Top ten and a performance of "Every Time I Hear That Song" tonight… tune in!! @NBCTheVoice pic.twitter.com/DlvPXKE6Io — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 8, 2017

Good luck to the Top 10 and GO TEAM BLAKE!