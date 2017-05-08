WATCH: Maren Morris’ Emotional New Video for ‘I Could Use a Love Song’

Maren Morris once told Rolling Stone Country that “I Could Use a Love Song” comes from a real place of a romantic breakup, and the video depicts every heart-wrenching moment of an unraveling relationship.

In the video for her third single off the “Hero” album, a couple moving in together goes from completely head-over-heels to a quick downfall.

When it becomes clear the girl in the video wants to follow her dreams of dancing, against her boyfriend’s wishes, things fall apart.

The song comes from a totally different creative space than “My Church” and “80s Mercedes.”

“The first two singles we released were very anthemic and fun and big messages, and this is just about that heartache you go through with a breakup and trying to not remain a cynic about love,” Morris says. “Which is hard to do.”