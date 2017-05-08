WATCH: Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina Collab on “What Ifs” Lyric Video

Country upstars Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina have teamed up for a lyric video for their new duet, “What Ifs.”

The video features the song’s lyrics projected over separate clips of the singers traveling in cars and looking deep in thought.

The video ends with a teaser – “To be continued…” – leaving fans in anticipation for the official music video. (Still no word on the official release date)

The duo first met as teens at their Georgia middle school, where they were in the same chorus class.

While Alaina took the class seriously, Brown admits, “It was just a class for me not to do work.”

In fact, he rarely even joined in on the singing according to PEOPLE.

“We were sitting in class one day and I heard him humming, and I was like, ‘Can you sing?’ ” Alaina recalls. “And you said, ‘No, I don’t sing in front of people.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you’re going to today.’ ”

“He was even better than I thought he would be. When he started singing, I was like ‘Stop singing! I want to be the best singer in class,’ ” Alaina joked.

“What Ifs” appears on Brown’s 2016 self-titled debut album.