Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 8th

1.

Beauty and the Beast, Stranger Things and Hidden Figures were the big winners at this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, where each project nabbed two golden popcorns. Disney’s live action fairytale was named Movie of the Year and the film’s star Emma Watson was honored to receive the first genderless award for Best Actor in a Movie. Meanwhile, Stranger Things was named Best Show of the Year and star Millie Bobby Brown took home the popcorn for Best Actor in a Show. Hidden Figures’ Taraji P. Henson took home the statue for Best Hero and the film itself was recognized as Best Fight Against the System. The night also proved to be a big one for LGBT issues, as Moonlight’s male leads Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome won Best Kiss. The cast of The Fast and the Furious franchise was also presented with the Generation Award. (Read more and see the full list of winners from CBS News)

Host Adam DeVine opened the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night with a Beauty and the Beast-themed performance. Dressed as the Beast, DeVine staged a modern version of “Be Our Guest” that featured new lyrics about the awards show and an appearance from Hailee Steinfeld as Belle. The intro also featured cameos from Get Out’s Lil Rel Howery, Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, This Is Us’ Chrissy Metz and, of course, Beauty and the Beast’s Josh Gad.

2.

Nicki Minaj made some college students very happy over the weekend when she began tweeting offers to pay fans’ tuition, student loans, and other bills. It all started when Minaj was tweeting about a contest to join her at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21st. When one fan suggested the rapper instead pay for their college fees, she happily agreed. “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious.” Soon after, fans began asking her to pay for everything from classes to books and supplies. After agreeing to pay for several tuition costs & others bills, Minaj ended the charity spree telling fans she’d do it again soon. Some of the fans have confirmed that they’ve already received their funds. (Read more from PEOPLE)

3.

If you were feeling blue after Crayola announced in March that it was retiring its dandelion crayon, well, gray skies are clearing up! The company announced that it’s replacing that yellow crayon with a new shade of blue inspired by a pigment that was discovered accidentally at an Oregon State University chemistry lab in 2009. That pigment was invented after heating a sample of different chemicals to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit while attempting to create a new material to use in electronics manufacturing. Submissions are now being taken online to suggest a name for the new hue; its official moniker will be revealed on July 1. (Read more from USA Today)

What would you name a new blue? Unleash the power of your creativity and submit your name ideas for our new blue! https://t.co/h6tHHzXAlH pic.twitter.com/wHHYWOGog7 — Crayola (@Crayola) May 5, 2017

4.

It’s getting a little ridiculous on how many weird clothing items are coming out the past couple weeks, but they’re getting even stranger. Neiman-Marcus is selling destroyed shoes for $1,425! The shoes are described as a “high-top sneaker with heavy distressing” and comes with exposed padding, stapled leather and frayed material, and they’re actually made in Italy! (Read more from TIME)