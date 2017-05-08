Luke Bryan Brings Out Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild, and More During Nashville Shows

May 8, 2017 7:58 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Cole Swindell, Karen Fairchild, Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan electrified Nashville this weekend performing back-to-back shows at the Bridgestone Arena during his “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour”.

#kisstomorrowgoodbye💚💚💚😍😍😍 #lukebryan #myfavorite @lukebryan #98wsix

A post shared by Amy Menz (@rad2213) on

I obviously did not enjoy Luke Bryan shaking it at all… and of course I don't have about 100 Boomerangs of him…

A post shared by Amber Atnip (@thegreatambino) on

Best. Night. Of. My. Life. Like always. #hfetour #lukebryan

A post shared by B (@beyonkab) on

What’s so great about Nashville shows is that anybody can show-up!

This weekend saw Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and Cole Swindell join Luke on stage.

Fairchild shared the stage with Luke on May 5 to perform their No. 1 duet “Home Alone Tonight” and “Girl Crush.”

One more bc @lukebryan @karenfairchild #homealonetonight ❤️👏🏼 #lukebryan #karenfairchild

A post shared by Ashley Eicher (@ashleyeicher) on

On May 6, Luke’s good buddy and country star Cole Swindell performed “Roller Coaster” and “This Is How We Roll” with the hip-shaking superstar.

Luke shocked the crowd once again when Carrie Underwood walked out.

Showing off her Nashville Predators pride, Underwood rocked her #12 Predators shirt, and joined Luke on stage to perform “Play It Again” and “I Told You So” according to Rare Country.

Listen Live