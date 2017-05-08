Luke Bryan Brings Out Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild, and More During Nashville Shows

Luke Bryan electrified Nashville this weekend performing back-to-back shows at the Bridgestone Arena during his “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour”.
What’s so great about Nashville shows is that anybody can show-up!
This weekend saw Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and Cole Swindell join Luke on stage.
Fairchild shared the stage with Luke on May 5 to perform their No. 1 duet “Home Alone Tonight” and “Girl Crush.”
On May 6, Luke’s good buddy and country star Cole Swindell performed “Roller Coaster” and “This Is How We Roll” with the hip-shaking superstar.
Luke shocked the crowd once again when Carrie Underwood walked out.
Showing off her Nashville Predators pride, Underwood rocked her #12 Predators shirt, and joined Luke on stage to perform “Play It Again” and “I Told You So” according to Rare Country.