Luke Bryan Brings Out Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild, and More During Nashville Shows

Luke Bryan electrified Nashville this weekend performing back-to-back shows at the Bridgestone Arena during his “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day Tour”.

What’s so great about Nashville shows is that anybody can show-up!

This weekend saw Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and Cole Swindell join Luke on stage.

Fairchild shared the stage with Luke on May 5 to perform their No. 1 duet “Home Alone Tonight” and “Girl Crush.”

On May 6, Luke’s good buddy and country star Cole Swindell performed “Roller Coaster” and “This Is How We Roll” with the hip-shaking superstar.

Luke shocked the crowd once again when Carrie Underwood walked out.

Showing off her Nashville Predators pride, Underwood rocked her #12 Predators shirt, and joined Luke on stage to perform “Play It Again” and “I Told You So” according to Rare Country.

