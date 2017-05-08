Country Stars Take Over TODAY Summer Concert Series

The full lineup for the Citi Concert Series on TODAY was revealed today and includes Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and many more.
Harry Styles will kick off the show’s 22nd summer of Plaza concerts, making it his second-ever live solo performance on Rockefeller Plaza (his first was on ‘Saturday Night Live’) according to Billboard.
Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, and Chris Stapleton also made the line-up list, marking Stapleton’s first-ever TODAY show performance.
Check out the full summer lineup:
May 9 — Harry Styles
May 15 — New Kids on the Block
May 16 — Zac Brown Band
May 19 — Mary J. Blige
May 26 — Miley Cyrus
May 29 — Niall Horan
June 2 — Thomas Rhett
June 9 — Halsey
June 16 — Shania Twain
June 30 — Charlie Puth
July 6 — Ed Sheeran
July 7 — Flo Rida
July 18 — Chris Stapleton
July 21 — DNCE
July 28 — Fitz and The Tantrums
Aug. 4 — Brad Paisley
Aug. 18 — Hailee Steinfeld
Aug. 25 — Jason Aldean
*Dates for Bruno Mars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and Camila Cabello to be announced.