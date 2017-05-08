Country Stars Take Over TODAY Summer Concert Series

The full lineup for the Citi Concert Series on TODAY was revealed today and includes Zac Brown Band, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, and many more.

Harry Styles will kick off the show’s 22nd summer of Plaza concerts, making it his second-ever live solo performance on Rockefeller Plaza (his first was on ‘Saturday Night Live’) according to Billboard.

Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, and Chris Stapleton also made the line-up list, marking Stapleton’s first-ever TODAY show performance.

Check out the full summer lineup:

May 9 — Harry Styles

May 15 — New Kids on the Block

May 16 — Zac Brown Band

May 19 — Mary J. Blige

May 26 — Miley Cyrus

May 29 — Niall Horan

June 2 — Thomas Rhett

June 9 — Halsey

June 16 — Shania Twain

June 30 — Charlie Puth

July 6 — Ed Sheeran

July 7 — Flo Rida

July 18 — Chris Stapleton

July 21 — DNCE

July 28 — Fitz and The Tantrums

Aug. 4 — Brad Paisley

Aug. 18 — Hailee Steinfeld

Aug. 25 — Jason Aldean

*Dates for Bruno Mars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and Camila Cabello to be announced.