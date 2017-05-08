Country Stars Celebrate Predators’ Historic Win

Nashville’s biggest stars didn’t hold back this weekend after the Predators beat the St. Louis Blues to advance to the NHL’s Western Conference Finals for the first time ever.

Several country stars took to their social media to celebrate the team’s historic win according to Nash Country Daily.

Carrie Underwood caught one of the most beautiful moments behind-the-scenes before the Preds big win.

The country star shared a picture of her husband, Preds captain Mike Fisher, and their son, Isaiah. Fisher appears to be leaving the locker room to take the ice, his son (wearing an adorable matching jersey) high-fives his dad as he walks out.

The team also got shout-outs from the likes of Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Scotty McCreery, and more.

This pic… ❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 7, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT