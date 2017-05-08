Country Stars Celebrate Predators’ Historic Win

May 8, 2017 10:18 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, nashville, Chris Young, playoffs, hockey, NHL, Nashville Predators, Lady Antbellum

Nashville’s biggest stars didn’t hold back this weekend after the Predators beat the St. Louis Blues to advance to the NHL’s Western Conference Finals for the first time ever.

Several country stars took to their social media to celebrate the team’s historic win according to Nash Country Daily.

Carrie Underwood caught one of the most beautiful moments behind-the-scenes before the Preds big win.

The country star shared a picture of her husband, Preds captain Mike Fisher, and their son, Isaiah. Fisher appears to be leaving the locker room to take the ice, his son (wearing an adorable matching jersey) high-fives his dad as he walks out.

The team also got shout-outs from the likes of Chris Young, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Scotty McCreery, and more.

This pic… ❤️

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

VOTE NOW!
Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live