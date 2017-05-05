KMPS Sends You To Disney California Adventure® Park

New Country @ 94.1 wants you to experience Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park—including the new Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! Starting May 27, experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends—all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park—courtesy of New Country @ 94.1!

HOW TO WIN: Listen for the special #FreeAt15After text keywords Mon-Fri from 6:15am-7:15pm (on the :15’s). When you hear one, text it to 54994 (or click HERE to enter the keyword online), so you can be soaking up some California sun at Disneyland Resort!

HERO UP

This summer, Disneyland California Adventure Park will be blasting you straight into the outer-space with their newest attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! and New Country @ 94.1 KMPS wants to send you and 3 guests round-trip on Alaska Airlines, with 3-Day Disneyland resort passes and 2 nights lodging, to enjoy all the superhero fun! Come face to face with Groot, Captain America, First Avenger, and Spider-Man with the new SUPER HERO ENCOUNTERS, get recruited by Black Widow or Hawkeye to see if you have what it takes to join the ranks of the Avengers, or challenge Star-Lord to get down and boogie in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! If that’s not enough, Disneyland Park will be reopening the classic Disneyland Railroad & Rivers of America attractions and bringing back the FANTASMIC nighttime spectacular later in the summer! Whether it’s your first time or 100th… get ready to make fond memories and ring in a new era of Disney magic at The Happiest Place on Earth!

Remember, we’re giving a different text code every hour, so be sure to stay tuned in to 94.1 KMPS!

