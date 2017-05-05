Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-May 5th

Cinco de Mayo

1.

Here we go again. A California family posted video to YouTube showing them being removed from a Delta flight after they were asked to give up a seat their son was using. Brian Schear and his family were leaving Maui for Los Angeles on on April 23rd when they were told their 1-year-old son had to give up his seat for a standby passenger. Schear had purchased a ticket for his older son, but instead put his younger son (in a carseat) in the seat instead after sending the older boy home on an earlier flight. A Delta employee told Schear, incorrectly, that it’s a federal crime to use a carseat and that he and his wife “will be in jail” and “they’ll take your kids from you.” In the end, the family was booted from the flight, had to purchase new tickets, and find a hotel for the night. Delta has since apologized to the family and promised to investigate further. (Read more from ABC7)

2.

Classic Empire is a 4-1 morning-line favorite to win this Saturday’s Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville. The Arkansas Derby champion is just one of four horses in the field of 20 to draw single-digit odds; Always Dreaming and McCracken, who saw a four-race win streak snapped in the Blue Grass Stakes, are the second picks at 5-1. McCracken will break from post 15, the same spot Triple Crown winner American Pharoah prevailed from at Churchill two years ago.

Among the 20 thoroughbreds competing in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby is also a one-eyed horse named Patch. Amazingly, the horse was named Patch before he had his left eye removed due to an ulcer that wouldn’t heal. But that doesn’t mean he can’t see to his left. “If the left eye is removed, the right eye looks out in front, and can actually see a little bit to the left as well,” a veterinary expert tells The Chicago Tribune. Patch, who’s won once in three starts and was runner-up in the Louisiana Derby, has morning-line odds of 30-1. Amazingly, he’s the fourth one-eyed horse to run in the Derby. (Read more from CNN)

3.

HBO is working with four different writers on potential ‘Game Of Thrones’ spinoffs. “There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in,” an HBO spokesperson said. ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff will serve as executive producers on any of the series if they were to move forward, as would author George R. R. Martin The news comes as ‘Game Of Thrones’ heads into its endgame with a shortened seven-episode seventh season on Sunday, July 16th. (Read more from NY Times)

4.

Because ordering both coffee and a bagel isn’t efficient enough, Einstein Brothers has rolled out a caffeinated bagel. Each Espresso Buzz Bagel has the equivalent of one-third of a cup of coffee, and if you really want to go for it, Eater notes that Einstein Bros is offering a breakfast-sandwich version featuring bacon, cheese and eggs that has more calories than a Big Mac.