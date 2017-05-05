Kelsea Ballerinini Reveals Wedding Details

Kelsea Ballerini is getting into wedding planning mode as she prepares to tie the knot to fiancé Morgan Evans.

She spoke with Taste Of Country and revealed a few details about her upcoming wedding.

They have set a date, but as for the exact date of “when” the wedding will happen, she only hinted it would be after August.

It will definitely be an original wedding!

“I’m not super traditional at all,” Ballerini says, “so I feel like the more ways we can make it a non-traditional wedding we probably will.”

She will wear white, but Evans won’t wear a tuxedo.

Each of them will have five on their side of the bridal party, and while she hasn’t done the inviting yet Ballerini says to expect two bridesmaids from the music industry, and three she knows from elsewhere.

They still have to decide on a wedding song, and the wedding will take place in Tennessee or Evans’ homeland of Australia.

The couples’ parents haven’t even met yet!

As if it wasn’t stressful enough planning a wedding, Ballerini is ALSO finishing up work on her new album! Good luck girl!