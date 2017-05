Jennifer Nettles is recovering after suffering serious injuries from a recent stage fall.

According to the New York Post, Nettles tripped over a light fixture on her way to take the stage at a recent appearance.

Nettles knew she had broken her rib immediately after the fall and was rushed to the hospital soon after.

After confirming the severity of her injuries on Twitter, the singer also sent a special shout-out to the medical team that helped her.

Hi loves. Thanks for all your kind wishes. Broken rib and banged up, but grateful. Maybe slowly moving for a bit. But I'll rally😍 — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 4, 2017

Thank you to everyone, first responders, emt's, and everyone at the hospital.Dr. Mordel and all the nurses.I am so grateful for you!🤕👨🏻‍⚕️❤️ — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) May 4, 2017